Jinny risks Twitch ban after lying about her IRL stream to UK security guard

Jinny has come under fire from Twitch fans for filming a conversation with a UK security officer in the building he was working in without permission, and then lying about it, which is against Twitch’s Terms of Service.

Jinny has documented her travels on Twitch in the form of IRL streams for several years now, and her fans can’t get enough of it.

She’s had many interesting run-ins along the way, including being harassed by kids, unwittingly seeing Zoe Saldana, get insulted by racist stream-snipers, and much, much more.

However, a recent incident with a UK security officer is gaining traction after he told her she wasn’t allowed to record in The Shard building, and she lied to say she wasn’t, which may have been against the Twitch Terms of Service.

The conversation started when the security officer asked Jinny, who was pointing the camera at the ground, if she was recording on her phone in that area. She lied about it and said no even though she was, which prompted him to call her over.

“Are you recording here or not? What are you doing?” the guard asked. The Twitch star replied: “I’m a live streamer, and so I was going to film upstairs when I go up.”

However, the security officer didn’t buy it and urged her to delete anything she recorded, saying that it’s not allowed here. And that was the end of it.

Many people believe that Jinny may have breached Twitch’s Terms of Service, which states that streamers cannot create, upload, transmit, distribute, or store content that is unlawful and invasive of privacy or publicity rights.

The building’s official website states that filming and recording are allowed for personal and non-commercial use only. However, it appears that they can only do it on levels 69 and 72, which is where the tourist attraction is.

Not only did Jinny start recording in the lobby, but she also broadcasted it to the world on Twitch -which goes beyond personal use. Twitch hasn’t commented on the situation yet, but we’ll update this article the moment they do.