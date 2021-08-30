Jinny catches Marvel star Zoe Saldana on Twitch stream but had no idea

It’s not every day that huge actors or actresses appear in Twitch streams, but that’s exactly what happened when Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana was spotted in Jinny’s broadcast by eagle-eyed viewers.

Zoe Saldana is one of the biggest stars in cinema now, having starred in the two highest-grossing movies of all time: Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

Perhaps it’s because she’s mostly known for having blue and green skin in those two iconic movie classics that Jinny completely missed out on the fact she was out having lunch with her husband only meters away.

During an August 28 broadcast, Jinny was touring Venice, Italy and found herself a bit taken aback by how beautiful the setting was.

“Wow, so romantic!” she exclaimed. “Look!”

The streamer then zoomed in on a bunch of people eating and drinking outside on a patio and as it turns out, two of those individuals happened to be Zoe Saldana and her husband.

Now, to be fair, they were off to the right of Jinny’s camera zoom and they were both wearing sunglasses, so it’s not like they were the easiest people to pick out of a crowd, but the two were in Venice at the same time as Jinny, according to The Daily Mail.

Amusingly, it was only about a day later that someone actually spotted the couple on Jinny’s stream, so props to them for managing to avoid detection for so long, especially considering how popular Zoe Saldana is.

This isn’t the first time that a famous person has appeared casually in a Twitch streamer this summer. Back in July, Jessie J showed up in a HAchubby stream and the Korean star had no idea she was behind her.

Hopefully, the next time a major name casually winds up in the background of a streamer’s broadcast, we could actually see some interaction. After all, who wouldn’t want to see Jinny meet Gamora?