Jeffree Star accuses TikToker of swatting him and plans to press charges

Jeffree Star has accused a TikToker of being behind the recent swatting of his ranch and plans to press charges on the person behind it.

On June 14, 2023, a clip of Jeffree Star went viral across social media showing his property surrounded by police after an apparent swatting.

He’s since gone live to talk about the situation on TikTok, sharing a few more details about the incident as fans attempted to figure out who the influencer thought was behind it.

Jeffree indirectly accused TikToker Elphaba Orion Doherty of being the one behind the swatting and revealed that he plans to press charges on the person behind it.

Jeffree Star accuses influencer Elphaba of swatting him

In a TikTok live stream just days after the viral incident, Jeffree shared some more of the details surrounding the incident and how he plans to take action.

“The caller said that they were exchanging fire with me, that there were gunshots and injuries and they were hiding on my property,” he explained. “Whoever thought this was a good idea, and I think I have a good idea who it was, you’re going to be handled because you have to set an example.”

Fans quickly began wondering who it could have been, with many mentioning TikToker Elphaba Orion Doherty in the comments.

“Yes, you guys are saying the name in the chat. That is potentially a suspect,” Jeffree revealed.

Since the incident went viral, Elphaba hasn’t addressed the accusations nor has she uploaded a TikTok video in general.

We’ll be sure to update you as more details about Jeffree Stars’ swatting incident become available, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news.