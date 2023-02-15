Jeffree Star shares big update on NFL ‘boo’ mystery

Jeffree Star has confirmed that his viral NFL ‘boo’ has yet to be identified, and the mystery man doesn’t want his name in the news regarding his meetup with the influencer.

As January came to a close, Jeffree Star went viral after uploading a video with a mystery man, claiming that he was spending time with his “NFL boo” in Wyoming.

The internet was quickly sent abuzz with the cryptic tweet, and many took to the replies to figure out who the mystery football player could possibly be.

Jeffree continued to stir the pot after posting a picture alongside Tennesee Titan’s player Taylor Lewan, only to reveal they’re recording a podcast together.

Article continues after ad

During that podcast, Star confirmed that the mystery “NFL Boo” has yet to be identified and elaborated on why he’s continued to remain a mystery.

Jeffree Star confirms mystery ‘boo’ has yet to be identified

In the latest episode of the ‘Bussin’ With The Boys‘ podcast, Taylor Lewan and Jeffree Star briefly spoke about the recent social media post. Star then confirmed that nobody has figured out who the star is just yet.

“No one has figured it out which is great. He doesn’t care if anyone maybe found out later, but he doesn’t want to be on the news,” Jeffree said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The two went on to talk about the man some more, and Star revealed that he doesn’t want to be in the news right now because he hasn’t been “outed” yet.

Article continues after ad

(Topic starts at 53:44 in the video)

When asked why Jeffree decided to post the pictures in the first place, he replied: “It’s fun to cause a stir and he was down. I wanted to start off 2023 by letting everyone know we’re here.”

It’s safe to say that the infamous makeup YouTuber has been successful at doing just that, as the internet has yet to stop trying to figure out who the mystery NFL player is.

As soon as we know, we’ll be sure to update you. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.