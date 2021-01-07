Logo
Noah Beck flamed for his response to TikToker Bahamas trip backlash

Published: 7/Jan/2021 0:10

by Virginia Glaze
Noah beck gets heat for response to bahamas retreat
Instagram: @noahbeck

Noah Beck

TikTok star Noah Beck is facing outrage from fans and critics due to his response to the backlash that he and other influencers have been receiving for partying in the Bahamas over the New Year.

Many online personalities are taking heat left and right from critics after being caught partying and attending large gatherings amid the current health crisis.

A few high-profile TikTokers are making up a large portion of these influencers, with names like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Madi Monroe and more being called out for an impromptu trip to the Bahamas to kick off the New Year.

In fact, the influencers received so much heat that even those who didn’t join them in their Caribbean getaway were accused of doing so; but it seems the tides have turned toward one TiKToker in particular who did take part in the vacation by the name of Noah Beck.

However, it’s not the partying itself that fans are mad about — instead, it’s his response to their criticisms, which he gave in an interview with paparazzi photographer Pap Galore in a January 6 YouTube video.

“It is what it is, you know?” he said of the situation. “I think, especially in the business that we’re in, it’s like you need some time to kinda disconnect for a little, you know? That’s what that was meant for. A little trip to get away.”

“We took a private jet, so it was just us,” he continued. “We went on a private part of the island. We had our own little cabana. Like, no one was near us.”

(Topic begins at 1:07)

“From an outside perspective, you’re like yeah, these people need to stop, but at the same time, we were very cautious about what we did,” he added, going on to claim that if he were to DM a critic with an invitation to the Bahamas, they would likely say “yeah.”

Needless to say, it seems that Beck’s response to the backlash has been met with even more backlash, with many critics calling him out.

“You wanna disconnect Noah?” one user wrote via Instagram. “Switch your d**n phone off then. Don’t travel.”

“The privilege,” another added.

Body painter hits out at Twitch after “bulls**t” permanent ban

Published: 6/Jan/2021 21:42

by Virginia Glaze
Twitch body painter hits out after permanent ban
Twitter: @DelightDaniTV

A body painter and streamer, ‘DelightDaniTV,’ has been permanently banned from Twitch despite seemingly following their Terms of Service, causing her to hit out at the platform in a pointed series of social media posts.

Twitch is a hive for content of all sorts; from broadcasting video games to sharing sightseeing ventures and even competitive dating shows, the platform stands as one of the most varied live streaming sites out there.

However, one of its categories continues to garner controversy throughout the years and that hasn’t appeared to stop after a body painting streamer was hit with a ban despite seeming to follow the platform’s rules.

On January 6, streamer and body painter ‘DelightDaniTV’ hit out at Twitch after receiving a permanent suspension for “inappropriate body art,” which included such offenses as “ females not wearing opaque paint over their chest area” and “wearing a paint and latex combination while streaming content unrelated to body art.”

Dani argued that she was not in violation of any of these rules, showing that she was completely covered with opaque paint in a screenshot taken from her broadcast at the time of the ban.

“TWITCH JUST PERMANENTLY BANNED ME FOR DOING BODY ART,” she wrote. “I HAD MY PASTIES COVERED, OPAQUE PAINT, AND WAS FOLLOWING ALL TOS. THIS IS KINDA BULLS**T GUYS.”

“According to twitch TOS, using pasties and a layer of latex to cover your nipple and areola and using opaque body paint is within their guidelines, which I followed,” she continued. “If they ain’t cool with body paint, they need to delete the category and not allow it at all.”

This is far from the first time that a body painter has been banned from the site despite appearing to follow Twitch’s guidelines.

A number of female body painters have received suspensions from the platform despite painting their chests before the stream even started and only broadcasting the painting in question.

Twitch itself provided a much-needed update to its nudity and body painting policy in April 2020, although some streamers have taken issue with its clauses for being “vague.”

Twitch has yet to respond to Dani’s permanent ban at the time of writing.