Noah Beck flamed for his response to TikToker Bahamas trip backlash

TikTok star Noah Beck is facing outrage from fans and critics due to his response to the backlash that he and other influencers have been receiving for partying in the Bahamas over the New Year.

Many online personalities are taking heat left and right from critics after being caught partying and attending large gatherings amid the current health crisis.

A few high-profile TikTokers are making up a large portion of these influencers, with names like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Madi Monroe and more being called out for an impromptu trip to the Bahamas to kick off the New Year.

In fact, the influencers received so much heat that even those who didn’t join them in their Caribbean getaway were accused of doing so; but it seems the tides have turned toward one TiKToker in particular who did take part in the vacation by the name of Noah Beck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

However, it’s not the partying itself that fans are mad about — instead, it’s his response to their criticisms, which he gave in an interview with paparazzi photographer Pap Galore in a January 6 YouTube video.

“It is what it is, you know?” he said of the situation. “I think, especially in the business that we’re in, it’s like you need some time to kinda disconnect for a little, you know? That’s what that was meant for. A little trip to get away.”

“We took a private jet, so it was just us,” he continued. “We went on a private part of the island. We had our own little cabana. Like, no one was near us.”

(Topic begins at 1:07)

“From an outside perspective, you’re like yeah, these people need to stop, but at the same time, we were very cautious about what we did,” he added, going on to claim that if he were to DM a critic with an invitation to the Bahamas, they would likely say “yeah.”

Read More: TikTok sparks Jeffree Star and Kanye West affair rumors

Needless to say, it seems that Beck’s response to the backlash has been met with even more backlash, with many critics calling him out.

“You wanna disconnect Noah?” one user wrote via Instagram. “Switch your d**n phone off then. Don’t travel.”

“The privilege,” another added.

What’s your take on Noah’s response? Let us know on Twitter, @DexertoTrending!