Jayne Rivera claims there’s “nothing wrong” with father’s casket photos after backlash

Influencer Jayne Rivera has responded to backlash after she posted images of her posing in front of her father’s casket, saying “there is nothing wrong with what I posted.”

On October 26, influencer Jayne Rivera came under fire after a tweet, that now has over 160,000 likes, showed images she had uploaded to Instagram, posing in front of her father’s open casket.

The caption of her original post read: “Butterfly fly away. RIP Papi, you were my best friend. A life well-lived.”

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

While many criticized Rivera for her ‘photoshoot,’ calling it “shocking,” others defended her, arguing that “grieving comes in many forms.”

Advertisement

What is a funeral of not an opportunity to create content — John-Michael Jalonen (@John_Mike_) October 26, 2021

“lol people will do the most insensitive things for internet points these days” — guy making fun of a lady at her dad’s funeral for internet points — Jason (@cornerofjustice) October 26, 2021

I already see replies here saying we shouldn’t judge etc. I am indeed trying to be a much less judgmental person. There are limits though. This… this I judge. — TheGrandSophy (@TheGrandSophy1) October 26, 2021

On October 27, the influencer gave a statement to NBC News regarding the huge flood of backlash. Although she said she “understood the negative reception,” she went on to say that she took the photos “with the best intentions in a manner my father would have approved with had he still been alive.”

“Everyone handles the loss of a loved one in their own ways; some are more traditional while others might come across as taboo,” she continued. “For me, I treated the celebration as if my father was right next to me, posing for the camera as he had done on many occasions prior.”

Advertisement

Rivera also went on to add: “There is nothing wrong with what I posted, and I stand by that.”

The influencer’s Instagram account is not accessible at the time of writing, as she claims that the app has disabled her account “with no reason given.”

Her TikTok account with over 300,000 followers remains active, but the comments on her videos are disabled. It is not clear whether this is a recent change in light of the backlash against her.

Posts about the situation are continuing to go viral across multiple social media platforms, as users discuss their view on the appropriateness of the images.