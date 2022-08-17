Jaw-dropping TikTok video shows drunk man trying to leave plane at 38,000ft

Plane passengers performed ‘citizen’s arrest’ on a drunk man who tried to leave the flight mid-air, as the wild moment was captured and shared on TikTok.

A Ryanair flight between the UK to Lithuania was interrupted over the weekend, when a rowdy man started abusing others, and allegedly injured a fellow passenger.

Several clips were recently shared on social media, showing the dramatic moment a ‘violent’ and ‘aggressive’ drunken passenger was restrained by seven shocked onlookers.

The clips have now been deleted, but they showed the drunk man confronting members of the cabin crew and threatening others, before passengers took matters into their own hands.

TikTok users claimed he attempted to leave the flight mid-air, so they restrained him with a seatbelt, as he shouted: “I don’t f**king care who the f**k you are” and “Don’t touch me!”

According to witnesses, the man had been drinking a bottle of alcohol he’d bought at the airport’s duty free shop before boarding.

TikTok viewers react to citizen’s arrest on drunk man

User mildaet uploaded a video of the incident to TikTok, and captioned it “Citizens arrest mid flight. London Luton – Vilnius 13.08.2022.” The viral video has been viewed almost a million times since it was shared, as thousands of viewers praised the passengers who helped diffuse the situation.

“Glad to see some strong peeps handle the situation. I’d be rocking at the back of the plane at that point breathing into a bag,” one viewer commented.

“I would be so scared! I travel from Luton with just me and the baby a lot and I don’t like planes. That would add to my stress,” someone else added.

One of the cabin crew on board the flight commented “You guys had a tough time with him for much longer than this video, thank you and your colleagues.”

Speaking today, a Ryanair spokeswoman said: “The crew of this flight from Luton to Kaunas requested police assistance upon arrival after a passenger became disruptive in-flight.”

“The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained this individual passenger at Kaunas. This is now a matter for local police.”