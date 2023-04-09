Passenger dragged off plane in handcuffs after pre-flight drink tantrum

A first class passenger was dragged off a plane in cuffs after he threw a tantrum with staff and police officers because he was denied alcohol.

In a viral TikTok video, the unnamed passenger was forcibly removed from an American Airlines flight after being asked repeatedly by the crew to exit. The man supposedly requested a gin and tonic before take off, but was denied, resulting in a teary meltdown and a clash with flight attendants.

Article continues after ad

Footage showed other passengers asking the man to leave, but he remained adamant and continued to argue. He then tried to film the altercation on his phone before it was snatched by the police.

The officers attempted to wrangle the American Airlines traveler into handcuffs in the aisle, eventually resorting to forcefully grabbing the man and pulling him out of his seat as he shouted “stop.”

After being run out of the plane, officers pushed him against the jet bridge wall to restrain and arrest him, as he wailed and fell to the floor.

Article continues after ad

The video has been deleted on TikTok, but it was shared in a Reddit post, where it garnered almost 40,000 votes and more than 5,000 comments.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I did not expect him to start weeping like that! What a man child!” one person wrote. “I have never seen a more embarrassing display in my entire career,” another added.

“I have no idea why these people always try to keep arguing when police show up. You’re not going to be able to sway them or talk your way out of it,” a third commented.

Article continues after ad

The disgruntled passenger reportedly asked if he had committed a “crime.” However, the US Department of Transportation says airlines can remove any passenger for reasons relating to “safety, security or health risk, or due to a behavior that is considered obscene, disruptive or otherwise unlawful.”

This isn’t the first time a traveler has caused a scene on a plane, after a drunk man was captured trying to leave his flight mid-air in a shocking TikTok video.