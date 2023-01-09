Enraged passenger kicked off plane after getting physical with pilot

A Virgin Australia passenger went viral on TikTok after grabbing a pilot’s shirt while swearing at him, before getting kicked off the flight.

The man in question was filmed getting into a physical altercation with the pilot at the front of a Virgin Australia plane, as shocked passengers watched on.

In the TikTok video, the pilot could be heard telling the man to “walk” or they’d “get someone,” but the situation escalated further before the pilot told him, “you’re off mate.”

The passenger could be seen grabbing the pilot’s shirt with his fists as the pilot repeatedly told him to “let go.” The man, however, continued to protest.

An air hostess and a member of the public then stepped in to help the pilot push him towards the doors. “Don’t f**king touch me you stupid c***,” the angry man was heard yelling.

After he got aggressive with the flight attendant, the pilot could be heard giving instructions to “get the cops.” In response, the passenger said he was leaving.

In the comments, TikTok users applauded the flight crew for how they handled the situation.

“Damn crew did amazing, they shouldn’t have to deal with this… that female flight attendant was fiercely awesome,” one user wrote.

“Well done to the crew, even though we’re trained for this, it’s still awful to deal with,” another commented.

Virgin Australia said the passenger was removed from the flight for unruly and disruptive behavior, with police called to the airport and travel restrictions imposed on the man.

“The safety of guests and crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for any type of unruly behavior on Virgin Australia flights,” a company spokeswoman told news.com.au.

This isn’t the first time a passenger has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Back in November, an airline passenger was recorded threatening a crew member after being denied booze.