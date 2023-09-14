Drunk women rage in viral airport meltdown as flight to Ireland gets delayed

Two drunk women were caught having a complete meltdown at an airport after their flight to Dublin, Ireland got delayed.

Flying can be a stressful experience for any traveler — but lately, it seems like more and more airplane-related incidents are taking social media by storm.

From a woman claiming one of her fellow passengers was “not real” in a viral video to a plane making an emergency landing after a flier had “biohazard” diarrhea all over the cabin, it certainly looks like flying can bring out the worst in us (both literally and figuratively).

Article continues after ad

However, this latest incident is really turning travelers off from air travel after two drunk women caused a scene in an airport.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash.com: Phil Mosley Flying can be a stressful experience for any traveler… but two women went viral for their reactions when their flight was delayed.

Drunk women have complete meltdown after flight gets delayed

In a viral video captured by TikTok user ‘rip.raa,’ two drunk women were caught having a complete meltdown in Newark Liberty International Airport.

The reason for their reaction? Apparently, their flight to Ireland was delayed, prompting them to start screaming.

The TikToker claimed that they noticed the two women, who are actually sisters, behaving “erratically” when they arrived to their gate.

Article continues after ad

According to the TikToker, the pair are a lawyer and an RN, who even warned airport police that they “could face trouble for not allowing them on the fight.” The video caught the two gals hugging it out as one of them sobbed, “I’m not gonna let you down.”

Article continues after ad

“Let’s leave the airport and go to the subway,” the other suggests.

“We’re goin’ to Dublin!” the other shouts.

After haranguing an employee at the help desk, one of the women began screaming at anyone within earshot in what the TikToker called “gibberish,” seemingly distraught that she and her sister wouldn’t make their destination on time.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Judging by what she said, the flight crew wouldn’t let her sister on the plane, and she was supposed to be visiting family in Ireland.

“Please, somebody help me!” the woman screams, jumping up and down. “Please!”

Drunk airport ‘Karens’ arrested after viral meltdown

The video then cuts to another shot of the women being escorted away from the premises by security, with one of the women struggling to get free of their grasp. Eventually, the woman falls to the ground and is apprehended.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to statements from an Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesperson made to the Daily Dot, one of the women was arrested for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, while the other was issued a “criminal summons” for disorderly conduct.

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 750k views as comments pour in, stunned at the women’s behavior.

“Honestly being stuck in Newark terminal B for 3 hours is enough to make anyone lose their minds, so I get it,” one commenter joked.

Article continues after ad

“Honestly, so nice of the airport to provide entertainment during your delay,” another jibed. “This is the kind of customer service I’m looking for lol.”

Article continues after ad

“I will never understand getting that drunk before a long flight,” another wrote. “I don’t want to be hung over when I land.”

This is just the latest airport incident to go viral after a pregnant woman was kicked off a flight for asking for more overhead bin space.