Man knocked out and arrested after challenging passenger to fight mid-flight

A man was escorted off his flight after starting a fight, but not before he was knocked out by another passenger.

Sometimes tension in the air can be tamed. But when alcohol is involved, all bets are off.

So when one intoxicated man began an argument with another passenger on their flight, the situation could have gone two ways.

Unfortunately, the man who began the argument ended up getting kicked off the plane, but not before he was knocked out by the other passenger.

Intoxicated man asked to go “1 on 1” before getting knocked out in aisle of plane

While mid-flight, an intoxicated passenger threatened another man to a fight.

As he walked down the aisle of the plane, the man who started the altercation asked the other guy, “What are you filming?”

The one filming responded by saying an “a*s whooping.” Triggered, the drunk man began mocking the guy he was soon about to be knocked out by.

The man filming even warned the intoxicated passenger he’d knock him out if he didn’t get out of his face.

Though the man who was bloodied by the other had asked him to have a “1 on 1” when they got off the plane, their argument escalated while they were still in the air, resulting in the man looking like his nose was broken after he was the first one to raise his hands.

The drunk passenger was then escorted off the plane by security once it landed. However, the man who had punched him was allowed to stay in his seat and received no hassle from authorities.

Viewers of the viral plane flight commented on its hilarity, saying, “The cut to him being on the floor and the cheering as he’s being thrown out is killing me.”

While others said it was staggering to them that anyone would want to fight mid-air, saying, “Always blows my mind how people want to fight in planes. Everyone is already uncomfortable, just sit down.”

Some viewers also asked to know the full story behind the fight, as the entire altercation was not filmed.

