Jarvis & Tom Zanetti clash in heated meeting ahead of Kingpyn fight

YouTuber Jarvis and music producer Tom Zanetti got into a heated argument ahead of their clash at the first Kingpyn boxing event.

Dubbed the ‘biggest influencer boxing tournament’ the world has ever seen, Kingpyn’s ‘High Stakes’ tournament is just around the corner.

Spanning three events over the next couple of months — the tournament consists of some of the internet’s biggest stars, with eight male and eight female fighters stepping up for the challenge.

Article continues after ad

Bringing new faces to the scene, the tournament will spark new rivalries, as well as resurrect old with AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom set to touch gloves for the second time.

New rivalries are already heating up too, as during a face-to-face ahead of their April 22 bout, Jarvis and Zanetti got into a heated discussion.

Jarvis and Zanetti clash ahead of Kingpyn fight

During a face-to-face before they come to blows, Zanetti lashed out at Jarvis and his manager, putting the two on blast for changing the time of their meet, and allegedly pinning the blame on the music producer.

Article continues after ad

“F**king fat peck head manager started trying to put it on me, and I don’t like him bro, he’s got a bad aura about him, he seems very sly, I don’t like it bro,” said Zanetti.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’ve been waiting here for like an hour and a half,” Jarvis replied, with Zanetti responding: “Listen, don’t raise your voice. Last night you changed the time, you changed the time. It was meant to be last night.

Article continues after ad

“It was meant to be yesterday, you changed it!”

Jarvis began arguing his case, explaining he was sat ready for the face-to-face when it was originally scheduled the day before. However, Zanetti claimed Jarvis’ team changed the time last minute due to the former FaZe Clan star having issues with his medical.

Judging by his reaction, it’s fair to say Jarvis was absolutely baffled and had no idea was Zanetti was talking about. “That’s a lie, that’s a lie bro.” Jarvis then hit back, calling out his opponent for showing up over an hour late to their face-to-face.

Article continues after ad

After a nearly two-year hiatus from boxing, Jarvis will finally be stepping back in the ring on April 22, whereas Zanetti comes off the back of his boxing debut — where he fell to the hands of Slim Albaher who took the win by unanimous decision.