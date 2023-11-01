Fortnite cheater Jarvis wants an unban now that the OG map is returning

Former FaZe Clan member Jarvis has asked for Epic Games to revoke his lifelong Fortnite ban with the return of the OG map.

Fortnite has decided to rewind the clock back to its early days by reverting back to the original back for the newest season. This change has been hyped for weeks with Epic sending packages to some of its most famous creators.

With the return of the original map along with a battlepass that revamps the look of old skins, players are more excited than ever to return to the game. Including Jarvis, who hasn’t been able to play for almost four years.

Epic has gone through changes since banning Jarvis, including multiple layoffs as well as Fortnite developer Donald Mustard stepping down from the project. As Fortnite goes back in time on November 3, Jarvis is hoping that he too can go back and correct his mistake.

Jarvis wants to return to Fortnite even for ‘one month’

Popular Fortnite creator SypherPK brought Jarvis on to one of his videos to talk about Fortnite returning to its roots. After going over the changes and what is returning to the game, SypherPK took the time to talk to Jarvis about his thoughts and feelings on Fortnite’s revival.

“If there is any Epic Games employees, Fortnite employees that are listening, I think this would be a great time [to unban],” said Jarvis. “Even if it’s not, if it was an unban for say this one month period whilst Fortnite is going back in time, it would be awesome to create one more video playing that game.”

When Jarvis was first banned, multiple creators urged Epic to reconsider the lifelong ban. Fortnite’s biggest creator at the time, Ninja, also shared his opinion by claiming the ban was too heavy handed.

Despite this, Epic has made no comment regarding Jarvis’ ban and if he will ever be allowed to play Fortnite again.