Japanese IShowSpeed fans gather outside hospital to support YouTube star amid illness

Fans of YouTube star IShowSpeed gathered outside a hospital in Tokyo to support the streamer as he battles an intense sinus infection that left his right eye severely swollen.

IShowSpeed is one of the most prominent streamers on the net. After being handed a permanent ban from Twitch in 2021, he went on to make a huge name for himself on YouTube, where he boasts over 18 million subscribers.

Speed even weighed in as one of YouTube’s most-watched streamers of 2022, and recently scored an exclusive show with Kai Cenat on Rumble.

The streamer has a huge fanbase, with viewers tuning into his over-the-top broadcasts from all around the world — and those fans are showing their support in a heartwarming way.

IShowSpeed is a super-popular streamer on YouTube.

IShowSpeed fans gather outside Tokyo hospital to cheer up sick YouTuber

On July 29, Speed was rushed to a hospital in Tokyo, Japan after he reportedly suffered a severe cluster headache and a swollen right eye.

It was later revealed that Speed was suffering from an intense sinus infection, and according to a statement from his friend, the influencer could have lost his eye if he hadn’t received medical attention right away.

The streamer is currently on the mend in Tokyo — but he’s not weathering the storm alone. A wholesome clip circling the internet shows Speed’s Japanese fans standing outside of the hospital where he’s presently staying, chanting his name in support.

The fans even broke out into song, singing the YouTuber’s famous song, ‘World Cup,’ which he performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in early July.

Speed has yet to give another update on his health, but it’s clear that fans are hoping he gets well soon and are sending him their best thoughts and wishes.