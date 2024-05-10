Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd struggling with fame and fans “camping in his garden”

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd isn’t finding his newfound fame easy, with people “camping in his garden” after the success of the Netflix series.

The Netflix series is on track to be one of its most successful ever, close to joining the top 10 list alongside Wednesday and Stranger Things Season 4. While Gadd knew Baby Reindeer would find some success, he never imagined it would snowball into what it had become.

“I really believed in this show but it really felt like one day it went on the platform and the next day there were people camping in my garden,” he told The Daily Record.

Baby Reindeer is based on Gadd’s real life having been stalked by a woman while he worked at a pub as a hopeful comedian. The series took a turn no one expected when its storyline went even darker, exploring Gadd’s real experience of being sexually assaulted by a TV producer. It also tackled his relationships, including one with a trans woman.

“I believed it would be successful but I didn’t expect overnight, I don’t even like to use this word, fame,” he said. “Suddenly I couldn’t really walk down the street anymore.”

Gadd’s series has now been submitted as a contender for Best Limited Series at the Emmys, as well as Best Actor and Best Writing.

“It was a constant process between what works for a TV show and not selling out on your own story, and that continued all the way from writing all the way to filming and all the way through the editing process in finding that right balance,” said Gadd on trying to stay authentic and truthful to his experiences.

Since the skyrocketing fame of Baby Reindeer, the spotlight has not only been on Gadd but his accused real-life stalker Fiona Harvey. Harvey has since come out to criticize the series for invading her privacy, but a 25-year-old stalking case has since been uncovered.

Harvey addressed the series and its effects in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Netflix has also broken its silence on people tracking down the ‘real-life Martha.’

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix, and you can learn what happens during the series finale. There are also other worthwhile series to watch from streaming platforms this month.