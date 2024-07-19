What is ‘The Dealership’ on TikTok? Car dealership’s Office-style parody series goes viral

A New York car dealership has gone viral after launching its own series on TikTok similar to The Office – and fans want it picked up by Netflix.

Mohawk Chevrolet struck gold when it hired ‘The Dealership’ creator, Grace Kerber, as their Digital Branding Creator and the series began by complete accident when she decided to hide miniature ducks around the office for people to find.

Kerber explained to writer Rachel Karten, that the event caught staff off guard, but in a good way.

“Some people were taking bets on who it was, collecting them thinking it was a prize, or checking security camera footage. As this was all unfolding throughout the day, me and my teammates, Ben and Nate, knew we had to make some sort of content out of this and I felt it was the perfect scenario to make a mockumentary like ‘The Office,’” she said.

The editing and style of the shows pay homage to The Office perfectly, featuring interviews from employees in a similar manner, the lack of a laugh track, and nonstop deadpan delivery.

The first episode, ‘Get Ducked,’ was uploaded in late June to critical acclaim and the creators are now making new episodes for TikTok each Tuesday.

Kerber says that they have a loose idea of what the episodes are about beforehand and are sometimes inspired from real life events at Mohawk.

“As far as a script, everything is just improv! We have found that the more we plan, the less genuine or funny it feels – so we just keep the cameras rolling and hope for the best,” she revealed.

Fans are absolutely loving the series, too. “Mohawk Chevrolet needs to get picked up by Netflix ASAP because I can’t stop watching these,” one remarked.

“This is becoming my favorite account,” praised another.

“Never fire this marketing team,” said someone else.

Despite The Dealership’s success, its creators could have some big-time competition coming soon. A spin-off of The Office dubbed ‘The Paper’ is currently in development and is set to follow the Dunder Mifflin documentary crew as they focus on a dying historic Midwestern newspaper.

