Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions gives major update on KSI boxing match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions organization have provided fans with a major update on the status of the long-anticipated KSI fight.

After a five-year-long feud, and both sides frequently throwing shade at one another, Jake Paul and KSI are almost set to finally touch gloves.

Fans have anticipated a bout between the two since 2018 after the British YouTube star called out the Paul brothers following his triumph over Joe Weller.

However, the longtime rivals have gone on their own separate paths in the last couple of years, with the Brit focusing on music as well as new entrepreneurial ventures such as Prime Hydration. On the other hand, Jake Paul has made a name for himself in the boxing world.

Now, it’s expected they’ll finally clash in the ring later this year, and recently Jake Paul’s own boxing promotion MVP has given a major update on the fight.

The two YouTubers promised fans a winner takes all showdown sometime in 2023, a deal they’ve now agreed upon twice. However, according to Jake Paul’s boxing promotion MVP, nothing is signed just yet.

“Lots of fake news regarding Jake Pal vs KSI,” they said in an Instagram story. “Nothing is signed.

“Only fact is Jake and KSI have publicly agreed that the winner takes all. 100% of everything.”

Recently, the two YouTube stars have gone back and forth arguing over weight disputes.

However, upon publicly agreeing to the weight-and-rehydration clause, as well as confirming the winner will take the entire purse, it’s looking like they’ll finally be stepping into the ring.