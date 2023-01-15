Jake Paul claims KSI’s win over Temperrr makes a fight with him closer

Jake Paul has mocked KSI following the Brit’s simple victory of FaZe Clan’s Temperrr, but also suggested that a much-anticipated fight between the pair is closer than ever.

KSI’s January 14 bout with FaZe Temperrr was simultaneously explosive and anti-climactic. After American MMA fighter Dillon Danis withdrew late on, Temperrr stepped up to the plate, only to be knocked out in the first round.

Unsurprisingly, the fight’s conclusion gave way to trash talking and callouts, with pro fighter Joe Fournier already among those to have thrown their name into the ring as a potential next opponent for KSI.

However, the fight many want to see is versus Jake Paul who, like KSI, has taken to boxing incredibly well. The American has now reacted to KSI’s brutal victory, mocking the rapper but also suggesting that a fight could be closer than ever.

Jake Paul mocks KSI following FaZe Temperrr KO

In a short video posted by his brother Logan, business partner of KSI, he mocked KSI and joked he’s “shivering” after being called out.

“What are you gonna do?” Logan asked him, before Jake responded sarcastically: “I’m shivering with fear.”

However, he did later claim that KSI continuing to beat opponents with ease makes a fight with him more likely. His reason was the “confidence” KSI gains every time he wins.

He said: “I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me.”

It does seem very likely we’ll see Jake and KSI finally fight in 2023, but it’s just a matter of the when, where and how.