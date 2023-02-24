Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury “winner take all” fight: How much money will they make?

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have agreed to make their long-awaited fight a “winner take all” contest, but just how much will they make? Here’s what we know.

A fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been on the cards for quite some time, as the pair have traded verbal jabs online for years.

After two previous attempts to fight fell through, due to issues on Tommy’s side, they’ll finally square off in Saudi Arabia on February 26. Beyond just bragging rights being on the line, there is also some serious money up for grabs.

As has become custom with Jake’s fights, he wanted to make a pre-fight bet with Tommy. Instead of having him get a tattoo or change his name, he instead offered the idea of a “winner take all” fight, which the Fury camp agreed to during their final pre-fight press conference on February 23.

How much money will Jake Paul and Tommy Fury make from fight?

That has naturally left fans asking just how much the pair will, or at least were, supposed to make. Getting exact figures is difficult seeing as the Saudi fight commission doesn’t openly reveal purses and there is also a tonne of sponsors.

However, according to Sports Zion and other outlets, Jake was set to earn $3.2 million for the fight before factoring in his split of the pay-per-view money – reported to be in the region of 65%.

As for Tommy, he was slated to make $2 million for the fight, with a PPV split of around 35%. That means the winner, in a winner takes all clash, would net at least $5.2 million before the box office figures are factored in.

Jake’s previous fight against Anderson Silva reportedly did between 200,000-300,000 sales, which the YouTuber-turned-boxer called “upsetting” after his win.

The fight with Tommy is being broadcast on ESPN+ in the US and BT Sport Box Office in the UK, priced at $49.99 and £19.95 respectively. So, another set of buys will bolster that purse by at least a few million.