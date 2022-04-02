Logan Paul is bringing a “$6 million” Pokemon card to Wrestlemania debut

Logan Paul is making his Wrestlemania debut by rocking a Pokemon card that is said to be worth $6 million dollars. The YouTuber has revealed that his WWE outfit will include the ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator card.

Logan Paul has never been shy about his love of the Game Freak series. The YouTuber has such a passion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game that he even wore a diamond-crusted Base Set Charizard card around his neck for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

The popular influencer is taking things to the next level for his Wrestlemania debut after he revealed that he’s bringing the rarest Pokemon card to ever exist that may just be worth $6 million dollars.

Logan Paul is bringing Pokemon card worth “$6 million” to Wrestlemania 38

The YouTuber stunned Pokemon fans on April 2 when he revealed that he is going to be wearing a Pikachu Illustrator card to Wrestlemania 38. The 27-year-old made teased the Pokemon card after posting an image of the outfit he is wearing to the WWE Pay-Per-View.

The card is a big deal for fans of the Nintendo hobby as only 20 are believed to still exist in the entire world. The 1998 CoroCoro promo broke records by becoming the most expensive TCG collectible after selling for $900k at auction in February.

While it’s unclear whether this is Logan Paul’s own personal card, many fans have theorized that it could belong to his friend and popular DJ Steve Aoki. The Grammy-winning artist purchased the rare Pokemon card for $420,000 in 2021 and recently made an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast in March.

Adding fuel to the theory is that Steve Aoki’s Pikachu Illustrator card ended up coming back graded as a PSA Mint 9. In Logan Paul’s Instagram post, the DJ seemingly confirmed that it was the same collectible stating “Pikachu illustrator Psa 9 around the neck. Now your attack level went up 9000!!!!”

While the Pikachu Illustrator card technically holds the record at $900k, the one that sold was a PSA 7. Considering that this is a PSA 9, Logan Paul’s TCG swag would easily clear $1 million.

The card’s price could even skyrocket further after the YouTuber puts the rare TCG collectible in front of millions of viewers tuning into the WWE event. Regardless, Paul is looking to make an epic entrance that any Pokemon fan can get behind.

Logan Paul’s Wrestlemania Pokemon card worth $6 million?

Although there has been no confirmation of what Paul’s Illustrator card is graded, sports and betting insider Darren Rovell turned heads when he claimed the YouTuber paid $6 million for the Pokemon card.

In a tweet, Rovell said Logan Paul’s Wrestlemania Pikachu Illustrator was a PSA 10, of which only one exists in the entire world. “Logan wearing his POP 1 Pikachu Illustrator PSA 10, which he bought for $6 million,” he wrote.

Logan wearing his POP 1 Pikachu Illustrator PSA 10, which he bought for $6 million. https://t.co/jr5q588SqF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 2, 2022

If true, then Logan Paul would now technically own the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold.

While there has been no documentation of this TCG collectible selling for $6 million, that would certainly shatter the previous record of $900k.