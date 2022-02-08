Jake Paul reveals his conditions for Conor McGregor so they can finally fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is urging Conor McGregor to get some wins under his belt so that the pair can finally get into the ring and fight.

Jake Paul’s foray into the fight game has been an interesting one, to say the least. The 24-year-old has racked up a perfect 5-0 boxing record and displayed some pretty impressive knockout power in that time.

He’s also not been shy in calling out some of the biggest names in both boxing and Mixed Martial Arts – including UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Jake has repeatedly taunted the Irish superstar with fight offers and expensive jewelry celebrating his defeats, as he seems serious about a fight.

Advertisement

McGregor had, initially, dismissed Jake and Logan’s move into boxing, but has softened his stance since, leading to speculation that he and Jake may eventually square off. Well, Jake has laid down some conditions for potentially making the fight happen.

The YouTuber, who has been promoting the upcoming megafight between Katie Taylor and Armando Serrano, has noted that he’s aiming to get back into the ring in the back half of 2022.

Read More: Jake Paul changes stance on potential Anderson Silva fight amid rumors

If McGregor is to be his opponent, though, he’d have to get back in the win column himself and get himself right. “I just wanna fight him and smack him in the head. I guess, in that sense, I do hope that he can win some fights so we can fight,” Jake told Mirror Fighting.

Advertisement

“But the guy’s a grown-ass man, he needs to figure out his life. He seems to be falling apart from what I can tell. Obviously, everything’s through a lens and we don’t know what he’s going through actually.”

Jake also added that McGregor’s bones are “f**king breaking,” and he needs to get back into the gym to rectify what could be a major issue.

It very much remains to be seen if the pair will actually square off, however, seeing as the Irish MMA star typically stays quiet despite Jake’s outlandish takes.