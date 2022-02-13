Tyson Fury claims Jake Paul needs Tommy Fury after “pathetic” Tyron Woodley PPV

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury claims that Jake Paul “needs” to fight Tommy Fury after his bout with Tyron Woodley drew “pathetic” numbers on pay-per-view.

Since stepping into the world of boxing, Jake Paul has picked plenty of fights with other fighters, usually leading to a barrage of spicy Twitter posts and interview callouts.

Arguably his most personal beef has been with British boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury, as the pair have traded many verbal jabs over the last year or so. They were even scheduled to finally trade physical jabs inside the ring, though, the Brit pulled out of their clash due to injury.

Tyron Woodley stepped in to face Jake in place of Tommy, leading to the YouTuber scoring a pretty impressive knockout victory. While Jake has stated he has no intentions of rescheduling the fight with Tommy, Tyson Fury believes it needs to happen.

The heavyweight king, who had been helping Tommy train for the fight with Jake, took shots at the buy rate of the Paul vs Woodley 2 clash, calling it “pathetic” and claimed that Tommy would have boosted it.

“The mistake that people make is trying to make everyone happy and you can’t. That’s his business and his injury, so when he gets over that he’ll get back boxing,” Tyson told Queensberry Promotions about Tommy’s injury and immediate boxing future. “Frank’s going to keep him busy this year and hopefully he gets the fights he wants and he fights.

“It’s quite clear to see now that Jake Paul needs Tommy Fury. Jake Paul did 60,000 buys against his last opponent, which is pathetic. If he’d have fought Tommy, it would’ve been in the millions.”

Tyson also noted that Tommy “wants” the fight to happen, but if it doesn’t, he’s pushing the blame towards Jake’s side of the deal.

“I know it’s not through Tommy. Tommy wants to fight, he wants to get it back on but I don’t think they fancy it, so it is what it is. They’re good for what they do and at what they do and that’s it,” he added.

It remains to be seen if the fight will ever be rescheduled, but as it stands, Jake isn’t thinking about getting back into the ring until the back end of 2022.