Jake Paul sets fight date for $1 million clash with UFC’s Paddy Pimblett

Jake Paul has set a date for his proposed sparring session with UFC’s Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, and it’s actually not too far away.

When it comes to the fallout from his fights, Jake Paul is no stranger to people claiming that the result was never in doubt. Ever since he first fought Ben Askren back in March 2021, there have been plenty of claims that his fights are “fixed.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has constantly dismissed those claims, and he’s even had the support of other fighters, as well as the likes of Joe Rogan. Though, following his win over Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva, Jake was accused of ‘fixing’ his fights once again by Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett.

In response to the UFC contender’s claim, Jake offered him $1 million for a boxing sparring session during his training camp in Puerto Rico. The Scouser countered that by asking him to fly to Las Vegas to make it happen by December 5.

Well, Jake has since countered that counter with a date for the two to square off, and it includes sitting down for a post-fight podcast as well after a few rounds of work.

“Fella my team told me you have been trying to book me for your podcast, January 5th,” Jake tweeted on November 30.

“So I’m sending you a jet to bring you to Puerto Rico Both of our teams will film. We spar, 5 rounds and then we can do your podcast. By then you will be back to your normal weight. No excuses, he added, dropping a little handshake emoji on the end to ask if Pimblett accepted his offer.

Pimblett has already ‘agreed’ to spar Jake, but he’d rather it happen before January, especially as he’s almost in fighting shape as it stands.

Fans will be hoping that he stays interested enough to have things go down in the new year, but who knows. Jake isn’t exactly well-loved with higher-ups in the UFC either.