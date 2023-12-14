Jake Paul says it’s “smart” he hasn’t sold out fight tickets yet

Jake Paul has responded to criticism that his match against Andre August hasn’t sold out mere days before fight night, saying it’s a “smart” business move.

Jake Paul is facing off against pro boxer Andre August on Friday, December 15 — but their bout still hasn’t sold out yet.

This marks one of Jake’s most underwhelming fights in his career, as the YouTuber has even admitted that he “probably won’t even make money” on the event as ticket sales have struggled over the past few weeks.

The ordeal has sparked quite a bit of mockery from Jake’s critics, with the likes of KSI saying his American rival “ain’t got any hype anymore.” KSI himself is set to face off against fellow influencer IShowSpeed on the same day in a charity sparring match — an even that has garnered quite a bit of excitement thus far.

However, Jake is now saying that it’s a “smart” thing that his tickets haven’t sold out, as told in a recent statement on Twitter/X.

Jake Paul slams “bird brain” KSI over ticket sales drama

On December 14, Jake shared a report from Boxing Scene stating that his fight with August has set the record for the ‘highest boxing live gate ever in Orlando…’ alongside a comparison of ticket prices for his vs KSI’s bout.

“Another record broken,” he wrote. “Highest grossing ticket sales in Orlando boxing history. Average ticket price: $150+ (against [a] no name opponent). KSI Vs Fury average ticket price: $62.50.”

“And yes, we won’t sell out until fight day,” he continued. “Smart promotions and business men set the pricing just right, knowing the selling data and audience. It’s called dynamic pricing.”

“If you sell tickets and they sell out right away, then shouldn’t you have priced them higher? Simple supply/demand/and pricing economics. No wonder KSI was gonna pull out of the Prime deal days before launch… because he’s a bird brain.”

Paul referenced the fact that KSI nearly bowed out of his agreement to run Prime Hydration alongside Logan Paul just before the brand launched back in 2022 — something that sent Logan into a tizzy at the time.

Fans can tune into Jake Paul vs Andre August exclusively on DAZN. For more information about the bout, check out our hub right here on Dexerto.