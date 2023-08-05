Drake stakes massive $250k bet on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight

Drake has put a massive bet on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz, with the Canadian-born rapper backing the UFC star to win.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are finally set to throw down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5 — where the YouTuber-turned-boxer will be looking to redeem his name after falling to the hands of Tommy Fury earlier this year.

However, while the odds are in his favor, with it being Nate Diaz’s first time in the boxing ring, Drake is backing the UFC star to win, placing a huge bet on the fight.

Article continues after ad

Drake bets $250k for Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul

In an August 4 Instagram story, the rapper revealed he’s placed $250k for Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul — and the return is absolutely massive. “Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother that’s just how I was raised,” the story caption read.

As aforementioned, it’ll be Diaz’s first stepping into a boxing ring, and despite his 22-13 record in MMA, Jake is still the favorite to win. However, if the UFC star is able to overcome the YouTuber, Drake is expecting $1.4 million in return.

Article continues after ad

Drake has bet $250k for Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul.

However, even KSI, Jake Paul’s biggest rival, is dumbfounded by the bet, claiming in a tweet that Diaz has no chance in the fight. “Why is Drake tryna lose money?” he wrote. “Hate to say it but Nate has no chance. This is his first pro boxing fight…”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It isn’t the first time we’ve seen Drizzy bet on a Jake Paul bout. The rapper backed ‘The Problem Child’ to knock out Tommy Fury in their bout in February.

Article continues after ad

For more news on influencer boxing and matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.