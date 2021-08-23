Jake Paul responds to marriage rumors as “Julia Paul” appears on Instagram

YouTube star Jake Paul has fueled engagement rumors after girlfriend Julia started using his last name on her social media profiles — but is this influencer couple really taking their romance to the next level?

In 2019, Jake Paul became the net’s most buzzed-about celeb after suddenly getting engaged to fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

It wasn’t long before the pair “married” in Las Vegas with a live streamed ceremony that had many viewers wondering if the entire ordeal was actually real or not.

Unfortunately, this theory turned out to be true. After parting ways in early 2020, the couple revealed that their marriage was never legally confirmed and had basically been for the views the entire time… but now, it looks like Jake is moving on to another potential wifey.

Current girlfriend Julia — who Paul dated in the past, before seeming to have a quiet split sometime last year — has suddenly taken his last name, and is now going by “Julia Paul” on her Instagram profile.

Needless to say, this has sparked a wide debate online, with many fans wondering if Paul is looking to tie the knot, yet again… while others worry that this could be just another stunt for views.

When presented with the topic during an interview on ‘3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney,’ a bashful Paul seemed to hint that wedding bells might be ringing in the near future — but not right now.

“We are not married,” Jake laughed. “But I see that coming, for sure. I got her a nice promise ring-slash-pre-engagement ring. I plan on proposing sometime soon. But we’ll see what happens. We’re in love. It’s pretty dope.”

(Topic begins at 17:13)

Currently, Jake is gearing up to fight five-time UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29. Paul claimed that Julia and his mother, Pam, will be cheering him on in their ringside seats.

There’s no telling if Jake and Julia will deliver a Rocky-esque “Adrian!” moment if he wins — but only time will tell, and the clock is quickly ticking down to the most important fight of his career thus far.