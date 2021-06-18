Jake Paul responds to Tana Mongeau’s TikTok about “fake wedding”

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has been throwing shade at Jake Paul on Twitter after he rejected her following her TikTok about their “fake wedding” in 2019.

Each of them hugely popular influencers in their own right, the internet was surprised when Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau announced that they were going to be getting married back in 2019.

They ‘married’ on July 28 that year at a $500,000 Vegas venue, but many were convinced that the marriage had been faked for views, despite their sweet words to each other publicly via social media, and their initial defense that their relationship was in fact genuine.

The pair broke things off in January 2020, saying “we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves.”

On June 17, Tana uploaded a TikTok that alluded to her feelings for Jake, with the caption: “When you hope he’ll fall in love back after the fake wedding but doesn’t.

However, it’s clear that Jake wasn’t having any of it, duetting Tana’s video and holding up a huge sign that simply read “hell naw.”

That clearly wasn’t the response Tana particularly wanted, as she logged on to Twitter shortly after to shade the YouTube star.

“So did you lie then or now?” she wrote, also tweeting “like a damn sociopath,” which is a quote from Olivia Rodrigo’s hugely popular hit “Good 4 U.”

so did you lie then or now? — oops (@tanamongeau) June 18, 2021

Tana even went on to delete a tweet that read “wanna f**k,” tagging Jake’s older brother Logan Paul.

The pair’s interactions on social media have caused even more confusion among fans, and potentially even the stars themselves, over what was real and what wasn’t throughout their relationship.