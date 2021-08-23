Logan Paul explains how he almost accidentally caused Khabib vs McGregor 2

Logan Paul explained how he almost accidentally caused a brawl at a restaurant between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov after booking a table for his chef, who worked for McGregor at the time.

Logan Paul has done well to work his way into the fight game. Not only did he impress fans after going the distance against Floyd Mayweather, but he’s also made multiple appearances for the WWE, including ones at WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

However, in a hilarious story he told during Episode 287 of the IMPAULSIVE Podcast, Logan revealed that he almost inadvertently became a fight promoter after nearly causing a dust-up between McGregor and Khabib at a restaurant.

“I was almost responsible for a massive altercation between two of the biggest combat sports stars on the planet,” he said. It all started when his chef asked him to book a table at a restaurant for himself and three guests, and he did.

“I didn’t think anything of it. [But] I got a text next morning [saying that my chef] showed up with Conor McGregor because he was cooking for Conor in his camp. I don’t know why I didn’t make that connection,” he explained.

It turns out, Khabib was there ten minutes before he walked in. And it was during the peak of the tension between them, too. Logan claimed the restaurant staff “flipped the f**k out” given how likely it was that a brawl could have broken out.

It would have been quite a spectacle had McGregor rocked up ten minutes earlier. But fortunately for the restaurant staff, it didn’t happen.

Still, it makes for a hilarious story that Logan will be telling for many years to come. And who knows, someday he might even try to take on McGregor himself.