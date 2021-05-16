Jake Paul opens up on Floyd Mayweather brawl: "I didn't think he was gonna get that mad" - Dexerto

Jake Paul admitted he didn’t think Floyd Mayweather would get so worked up when he stole his hat at the press conference, describing it as an “absurd moment” and “hilarious.”

It’s been a while since Jake Paul scuffled with Floyd Mayweather and stole his hat at the press conference of his fight against Logan Paul, a move that some people believe is taking too much attention away from the actual fight.

But despite being labeled a “shambles of a situation” by Conor McGregor, Jake opened up about the incident on Chael Sonnen’s ‘You’re Welcome’ podcast and admitted he didn’t expect Floyd to get so mad about it.

Advertisement

“It was sort of a sensory overload with everything that was going on,” he said.

“There were eight guys around me, all grabbing me [and] some hitting me in the leg. I’m holding onto his hat for dear life. That was the main thing that they were concerned about.”

By the time they finally managed to get the hat, Floyd was furious. “He just comes running at me, and he’s throwing punches over the security guard, and I’m literally just like, ‘oh wow, this is crazy.’”

Read More: Logan Paul taking precautions after Floyd Mayweather threat

“But the funny thing about it was none of the punches were even coming close to me at that point, and he actually punched his own security guard in the side of the head. Absurd moment, hilarious. I didn’t think he was gonna get that mad over a hat.”

Advertisement

The relevant part of the video starts at 4:17.

Logan and Floyd are set to finally square off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on June 6, 2021.

Jake will almost certainly make an appearance, even though rumors that he’s been banned from attending are floating around.