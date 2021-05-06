Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather press conference: Date, time, stream - Dexerto

Ahead of their fight set for June 6, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are finally coming face-to-face in a long-awaited press conference.

While the pair’s fight was originally set for February 20, they ended up delaying it, as according to Mayweather: “We pushed it back because we want an audience, we want to bring 80,000 people to watch.”

The new date was finally set as June 6, meaning it’s not long until fans get to see the YouTuber and the former pro-boxer battle it out at Miami’s Hard Rock stadium.

After Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul scored a knockout victory over MMA fighter Ben Askren in their April 17 fight organized by Triller, boxing fans and YouTube fans are like are now even more interested to see whether Logan will be able to get a similar victory against Floyd.

Advertisement

On May 5, Logan announced via Instagram that the two fighters would finally be meeting in person at a press conference, which has go many fans geared up to see what will unfold at the event one month before that big day.

How to watch Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather press conference

According to Logan’s Instagram post, the conference will take place at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST on May 6.

However, it’s not currently clear on which platform the conference will be streamed. Fanmio are one of the organizers of the fight, so they may stream it exclusively on their website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

The unlikely pairing is proving to be a key point of interest for many, though not everybody is convinced it’s an equal match. YouTuber KSI, who fought Logan in both 2018 and 2019, dubbed the upcoming event “the most pointless fight” and predicted that Mayweather would win.

Advertisement

But whether this prediction will come true remains to be seen. Fans hope that this conference will offer an insight into the mindset of both fighters, and give a glimpse into how they are preparing for the fight behind the scenes.