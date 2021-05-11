Logan Paul taking security precautions after Floyd Mayweather told Jake Paul "I'll kill you" - Dexerto

YouTube star-turned-boxer Logan Paul is gearing up for his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather — but there’s more on the line than just money and pride, it seems.

While it was Logan Paul who scored a fight with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, the entire internet has been focused on his little brother Jake, instead, who got into a scuffle with the 50-0 boxing champ just after a press conference on May 6.

It all started when Jake decided to steal Mayweather’s hat. This act of “disrespect,” as Floyd dubbed it, sparked an ongoing feud between the two that prompted the champ to claim he would “kill” Jake for his transgression.

Advertisement

Jake didn’t walk away from the event unscathed; the influencer proudly boasted a chipped tooth and a black eye as a result of the scuffle, and even pumped out merch with the slogan “Gotcha hat” on it almost immediately. But while Jake is riding the high of getting a rise out of Mayweather, big bro Logan is taking matters a bit more seriously.

"Got your hat!" Floyd Mayweather & Jake Paul got into a scuffle at the #MayweatherPaul press conference 🤯pic.twitter.com/uFEueh6FWk — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) May 6, 2021

In an interview with TMZ Sports on May 11, Logan admitted that he and his crew are taking extra security precautions in wake of Mayweather’s threat, posting bodyguards around them “everywhere at all times.”

“Dog, when you have a guy with the resources and wealth that Floyd Mayweather has, and the connections and the network, and he’s saying **** like, ‘Imma kill that mother****’ — kill?” Paul said. “Death? You’re gonna kill my brother over a ****ing hat? Yeah, we take that **** seriously, man.”

Advertisement

Despite bumping up security 24/7 — and Jake Paul even appearing to wear a bulletproof vest in the video — Logan isn’t taking any legal measures against Mayweather for his words.

“That’s some b***h s**t bro,” Paul laughed. “Floyd cracked Jake in the face, and someone mentioned, ‘Yo, you could sue him.’ Bro, that’s the ****est move I’ve ever… sue him? **** that!”

For now, it looks like the stakes for Logan’s bout with Mayweather have become even higher than before — but at the high cost of Jake constantly watching his back.