Jake Paul back together with Julia Rose after viral breakup

YouTube boxer Jake Paul says he’s back together with girlfriend Julia Rose after the two notoriously parted ways back in February, claiming she’s a “huge part” of his life.

Jake Paul’s boxing prowess has earned him the admiration and respect of fans and fellow athletes, alike — but his love life has been a fair bit more confusing for onlookers.

Paul notably dated model Julia Rose for some time before the couple appeared to call things off in February 2022. Paul tipped off fans with a mysteriously deleted tweet, where told Alexa to play his song, ‘I’m Single.’

Things amped up after Paul posted a steamy pic smooching Instagram model Sky Bri on the beach in March.

Rose didn’t seem super jazzed about this pairing, as she hit out at Bri in a pointed comment where she claimed this was a “prime example of why I broke up with him.”

Paul went on to get matching tattoos with Bri later that month… but it looks like he’ll be returning to the parlor for a cover-up if his latest comments are anything to go by.

Jake Paul says he’s back together with Julia Rose

In an interview with the New York Post, Paul claimed that he’s back together with Julia Rose after their whirlwind breakup just a couple months prior.

After being asked if he had time for a relationship with his current boxing pursuits, Paul answered, “Right, Julia,” and appeared to look for the model off-camera.

“I don’t know if she’s there,” he added. “But yeah, that’s a big part of my life.”

Outside of his love life, ‘The Problem Child’ is now focusing his efforts on an upcoming boxing match — the opponent for which has yet to be officially revealed.

Big brother Logan Paul and rival KSI are also expected to return to the ring this summer, although no opponents have been slated for them, either, leaving fans anxious for more information as these influencers continue to make big strides in combat sports.