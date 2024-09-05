Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson still in doubt as Netflix reportedly concerned for Tyson’s health

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is reportedly still on the ropes despite the boxing legend saying to “bet your life” on it happening.

Ever since Jake Paul and Mike Tyson announced that they would be fighting, things have been a little rocky. ‘Iron’ Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up prior to the original July 20 fight date, forcing him to pull out.

That injury was just another avenue of criticism for the fight too, with many critics calling out the age difference between the two fighters. Never mind how active Jake has been compared to the heavyweight legend over the last few years.

Despite all that, Tyson has routinely stated his confidence about stepping back into the ring. He’s shouted down a number of critics, saying that he feels in great shape and is going to add Jake to his laundry list of knockouts.

The fight has been labeled an exhibition at times, and while both fighters have said they want it to be a competitive bout, that classification is seemingly on the ropes.

According to WorldBoxingNews, Tyson is likely to face a more rigorous set of pre-fight health checks than normal. According to their report, the 58-year-old has “much to prove to convince” organizers about the fight.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

“TDLR is aware of media reports regarding an episode involving Mr. Tyson. At present, Mr. Tyson and Mr. Paul have met the medical requirements for this event,” Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation communications manager Tela Mange told WBN.

“Before the event, TDLR will conduct pre-fight physicals to ensure the health of both fighters.”

As noted, Tyson is supremely confident that the fight will go ahead. “Bet your life on it,” he told FOX40 News. “I’m just looking forward to this. This is something that I would say ignites me. It just gives me a life for myself.”

Jake has also confirmed that he doesn’t have a backup fighter in place this time either, as he believes Mike will make it to fight night. However, we’ll just have to wait and see.