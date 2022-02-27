Jake Paul claps back at Conor McGregor after PPV sale claims

Jake Paul clapped back at Conor McGregor with a pretty simple message after the Irish MMA star weighed in on the success of the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s last fight.

At the end of 2021, Jake Paul was supposed to settle his long-standing beef with British reality star and boxer Tommy Fury before the Brit pulled out due to injury.

With Jake wanting the show to go on, he squared off against Tyron Woodley in a rematch from their clash in the summer, with the social media star scoring a brutal knockout victory over the former UFC Champion.

While the fight was a success for Jake’s undefeated streak, many talking heads and fighters have suggested that it didn’t do as well commercially as he claimed, both with ticket sales and pay-per-view buys being drawn into question.

Irish Mixed Martial Arts superstar Conor McGregor also joined in the pile-on of Jake’s supposed low pay-per-view buys, claiming he didn’t watch the Woodley fight.

“I didn’t see the Woodley fight, it only did a couple thousand buys I saw online,” he told the Daily Mirror’s Fighting section. “I didn’t hear the diss track on Dana. I don’t pay attention to all that.”

However, Jake intimated that the Notorious one might not be telling the truth, responding to a social media post about McGregor’s comments by simply saying: “I love my fans.”

While the pair have rarely, if ever, addressed each other directly with their beef, they aren’t afraid of sending thinly veiled shots at one another.

In terms of them settling their score in the ring, Conor has softened his stance on that over the years and recently suggested that it is in a “never say never” state, rather than being completely opposed to it. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but fans would want to see it.