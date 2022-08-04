Jake Paul guarantees fight victory against Canelo Alvarez: “I know I could beat him”

Influencer-turned-fighter Jake Paul might be fresh out of opponents right now, but he’s calling out Canelo Alvarez, even claiming he can beat the pound-for-pound top boxer.

Jake Paul’s boxing career has been quite the success story so far, despite a couple of recent hiccups. The Problem Child is undefeated with a 5-0 record and has knocked out everyone he has fought from Ben Askren to Tyron Woodley.

Although his August 6 fight was canceled after replacement Hasim Rahman Jr was unable to make weight after Tommy Fury was unable to enter the country, Paul remains confident in his boxing ability.

Speaking with TalkSport, the YouTuber explained why he has what it takes to not only fight the best of the best, but win, calling out Canelo Alvarez in the process.

Twitter/jakepaul Jake Paul has wanted to fight Canelo for a while.

Jake Paul explains why he would beat Canelo

Although Paul has previously said he wasn’t yet ready to fight Canelo, and would want to duke it out once he has more wins to his name, he seemingly changed his tune in a recent interview.

“I still think Canelo and I is one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing,” he said. “And I know I could beat him.”

Paul went on to reference the boxer’s loss to Dmitry Bivol – something he has commented on before, noting how he’s heavier and taller than the Russian who won by unanimous decision.

“People laugh at that, but Dmitry Bivol showed he is very beatable and I have a style, range, speed and power similar to Bivol,” he added. “So, stylistically when you put us in there it’s not going to be a great night for Canelo.”

As for whether or not Jake Paul and Canelo actually do touch gloves, the Mexican boxer isn’t opposed to the opportunity having teased that he’d be willing to KO the upstart fighter in a couple of years.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds and just who Jake Paul actually ends up fighting next after having trouble with his recent opponents having travel and weight issues.