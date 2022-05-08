Jake Paul doubles down on wanting Canelo fight after stunning Bivol loss

The boxing world was left stunned after Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol, however, the loss has given Jake Paul further fuel to get a fight arranged with the Mexican star.

To this point, Jake Paul has yet to fight a ‘real’ boxer during his undefeated run in the sport, but that is something he wants to set right and finally tick off.

As a result, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has traded verbal jabs with a number of champions including the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Tony Bellew, and the current pound-for-pound king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The Mexican superstar was in action on May 7 as he stepped up in weight to fight the undefeated Dmitry Bivol. While many pundits believed Canelo would steamroll the Russian fighter, Bivol caused a shocking upset, winning by unanimous decision. So, naturally, Jake weighed in on the result.

Advertisement

As the fight came to a close, the social media star tweeted that he’s “got next” when it comes to Canelo’s next fight, but then changed course a little after highlighting the advantages he’s got over the Mexican.

“An amazing fight by Bivol. I’m two inches bigger than him, 20 pounds heavier… give me three years and I take out Canelo in the same way,” Jake said before critiquing Canelo’s performance. “He only won three rounds out of the whole entire fight!

“Eddie Hearn, f**k you, you can suck my d**k. I’m coming, I’m beating Canelo in three years – I put that on my momma. Congrats to Dmitry Bivol, he showed that Canelo is easily beatable by a bigger man, which is what I’ve known this whole entire time.”

Advertisement

Canelo Alvarez loses BADLY to Dmitry Bivol pic.twitter.com/iE4U0jyjpt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 8, 2022

While the physical measurables may be in Jake’s favor, Canelo still holds a massive advantage on the skill side of things – even if the 25-year-old is able to get another few years of training under his belt.

The Super Middleweight champion has stated that he’s open to fighting Jake down the road and is excited to knock him out. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if it happens.