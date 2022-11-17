Tommy Fury camp responds to Jake Paul fight demands as contract deadline looms

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Tommy Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, has given an update on negotiations with Jake Paul after the YouTuber laid down a 7-day deadline to agree on a fight contract.

The rival between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is well documented at this point, as the YouTuber and British reality TV star have been locked in a war of words for a few years now.

They’ve agreed to fight on two separate occasions, but both times, problems on Tommy’s end have prevented them from fighting. First, it was an injury that stopped the fight from happening, and then it was travel woes. However, the interest in a fight hasn’t gone away as the two have continued to trade words over social media.

On November 15, Jake agreed to fight Tommy once again, stating that he’d travel to the UK to do it. However, he set the Fury camp a deadline of November 22nd to have a contract written up and ultimately signed off on.

Well, Tommy’s promoter Frank Warren has now responded to those demands as the contract deadline looms over the potential clash.

“It will probably be in late February or March,” the Queensberry Promotions boss told TalkSport. “The reason why it didn’t go [before], the contracts were all signed, because of the problems he had with the US immigration.

“We are all past that now. Jake is up for coming over here and we have to get the deal finalized in the next week or so.”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally agreed to a fight on August 6, 2022 – but extenuating circumstances put their bout on hold.

While Warren didn’t confirm if things will be sorted by the deadline that Jake has imposed, he clearly offered positive comments that indicate that everything will be ironed out and the two can finally square off.

Jake has already given Manchester and London as potential locations for the fight, and both arenas have availability in the date range that Warren is aiming for. Though, only time will tell if it happens.