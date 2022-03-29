Jake Paul gets matching tattoo with OnlyFans girl but you won’t find his easily

It turns out YouTube boxing star Jake Paul didn’t just share a kiss with Onlyfans and Instagram model Sky Bri a few days after he split with his ex-partner Julia Rose, but they also got matching tattoos.

The younger Paul brother is one of the most infamous YouTubers in the game, amassing over 20 million subscribers on the platform, with an added 19 million fans on Instagram. The 25-year-old content creator currently boasts an undefeated 5-0 record with more fights on the horizon, as he returns to the ring this August to face an unconfirmed opponent.

In his not-so-private life, sources reported the YouTuber broke up with Instagram model Julia Rose in early March of 2022, sparking an overwhelming response from fans.

On March 9, an Instagram story shared by Richelle Knupps showed Paul making out with another model by the name of Sky Bri, as they lay on a sunny beach.

The photo caption said: “Long week with my babies,” showing that he had moved on fast.

Jake Paul and OnlyFans model get matching tattoos

On March 29, exclusive media obtained by Dexerto shows the pair have taken things to the next level by getting matching tattoos of each other’s names.

As seen in the video clips and images below, the two tattoos show their names inside heart shapes. Jake’s is positioned in a place you may not see in public – hidden by his clothing – as he was inked on his inner thigh.

“I would have thought that you like would like, go crazy,” Paul said while getting the tattoo.

It reads “Skylar RARA,” Skylar being Bri’s real name, and RARA meaning pretty girl.

Opting for another position, images show Skylar choosing to get “Jakey P” on the back of her neck.

This will also be hidden most of the time by the model’s long hair.

The couple’s body art may not explicitly read as ‘Jake Paul’ or ‘Sky Bri,’ but they are matching, nonetheless.

Whether or not the couple is in it for the long haul remains to be seen, though it’s certainly a bold move early in the relationship.