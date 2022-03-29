Jake Paul ripped by former UFC champion for claiming he’d win in MMA

Former UFC Flyweight king Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson urged Jake Paul to actually go through with his claims of getting involved with MMA by stepping inside the cage for at least one fight.

As Jake Paul has made waves in the world of boxing, he hasn’t been shy about wanting to get involved with Mixed Martial Arts either. The social media can count wins over Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren on his boxing record, and he also wants to add Conor McGregor to that too.

Outside of the ring, Jake has repeatedly gone after UFC President Dana White, called out Jorge Masvidal for a bout, as well as gotten into things with Nate Diaz as he’s talked about wanting to step inside the cage.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is pretty confident in his abilities – believing he can beat McGregor with a first-round knockout – and former UFC Champion Demetrious Johnson wants to actually see him back those claims up.

‘Mighty Mouse’, who now fights for the ONE Championship promotion, spoke to MMA Junkie about Jake’s apparent desire to make the switch from boxing to MMA and had some pointed words for the YouTube star.

“If Jake Paul thinks he’s so f**king bad at boxing and all that stuff, hats off. You’re 3-0, 4-0 as a boxer. Do f**king mixed martial arts,” Johnson said. “I did an interview the other day and I was like, ‘Everybody is worried about fighting this person, let’s see how much money I can make from this person.’ I was like, ‘Just do mixed martial arts.’ You think you’re that great, just do it.”

The Flyweight king further urged Jake to make the switch, at least to try it. “For me, when someone is like, ‘Ah blah, blah, blah, you MMA guys suck.’ It’s like, ‘Then come do it.’ If you’re successful, good job. You lose, you tried it,” he said.

Despite claiming he’d step into the cage at some point, Jake is seemingly more focused on boxing, as he prepares for a fight in August against a yet to be determined opponent.

Who knows if he’ll make the switch later down the line, but it has got plenty of interest behind it.