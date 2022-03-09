Jake Paul beach photo reveals he’s moved on fast after Julia Rose breakup

YouTuber Jake Paul has been spotted sharing a kiss with a mystery girl just weeks after announcing that he had broken up with Instagram model Julia Rose.

Jake Paul is one of the most infamous YouTubers in the game, amassing over 20 million subscribers on the platform.

The former Team 10 founder has also picked up a liking to professional boxing, as he currently boasts an undefeated 5-0 record with more fights on the horizon.

According to multiple sources, the 24-year-old has recently broken up with Instagram model Julia Rose, sparking an overwhelming response from fans.

Meet the mystery girl caught sharing a kiss with Jake Paul

In an Instagram story uploaded by @richelle_knupps, Paul can be seen making out with a mystery girl in the middle of a beach with the photo’s caption reading “Long week with my babies.”

The mystery girl’s identity was soon uncovered after the photo was reposted by Instagram model Ski Bri.

Bri currently has over 345k followers on Instagram, with an added 120k on TikTok.

The model has not been seen publicly with Paul until now, with neither of them following each other on Instagram or TikTok.

Rumors of Paul’s breakup with rose started after the YouTuber posted a deleted Tweet saying, “Alex play I’m single by Jake Paul” on February 24, 2022.

On March 8th, the breakup was confirmed by Page Six, with one of the YouTuber’s friends telling the publication that “He’s devastated.”

According to these sources, Paul has “moved on with other girls” but say that Rose is “still in his heart, she was the one.”

Outside of his love life, Paul is still looking for another boxing opponent, with the likes of UFC champ, Kamaru Usman stepping up to the fight – on one condition.