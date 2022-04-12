Jake Paul will be boxing world champion claims Oscar De La Hoya

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes Jake Paul can be a serious threat in boxing and is well on his way to becoming a world champion as he is the “real deal.”

Ever since joining the professional ranks, Jake Paul has made clear that he wants to fight the best of the best that boxing has to offer – even if he hasn’t fought a ‘real’ boxer to this point.

The social media star, who holds a 5-0 record after defeating MMA stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, has traded verbal jabs with the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in recent months and wants to the fight boxing’s Pound for Pound king before he retires.

He’s been called out by other world champions as well, including cruiserweight star Maris Breidis – who says he’d give Jake a world title shot if he wanted it. And, getting his hands on a championship is something that the YouTuber has been tipped to do by one of the greats.

Former lightweight, middleweight, and welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya was speaking to TMZ Sports about Jake’s rise up the ranks, and he was full of praise for ‘The Problem Child.’

“Let me tell you one thing about Jake Paul. He’s the real deal. I’m gonna tell you that, with only four or five fights, and the way he’s taking it serious, Jake Paul is the real deal,” the Golden Boy promoter said.

De La Hoya urged experienced fighters to call Jake out because he believes the YouTuber can takedown “great champions” with his skills. “He’s on his way to becoming a contender, and he’s on his way to becoming a world contender, then a world champion if he keeps it up,” he added.

As noted, Jake has stated that he’d want to be a world champion one day but knows that it is a fair way off at the minute.

The YouTuber is stepping back into the ring in August, and while an opponent has yet to be named, there is plenty of intrigue around the fight.