Jake Paul “emotionally hurt” after first-ever boxing loss to Tommy Fury

YouTube star Jake Paul says he’s “emotionally hurt” after his loss to Tommy Fury, despite his boasting to the contrary after making an alleged $30 million on the fight.

Jake Paul finally touched gloves with British boxer Tommy Fury on February 26 after multiple delays pushed back their highly-anticipated bout twice over.

It was the first time Paul had faced off with a pro boxer of his own caliber — and it also marked his first-ever loss, with Fury winning the match by split-decision.

Luckily, Paul has the chance to run it back thanks to a rematch clause in their contract, and despite losing, it looks like he came out on top as far as earnings are concerned, with the influencer bragging that he’d made a $30 million bag from the event.

As usual, it seemed like the ‘Problem Child’ was unbothered by taunts from his critics after taking the first L in his eight-fight career, wiping his tears with money… but this couldn’t be further from the truth, according to the man himself.

Jake Paul opens up on “emotional” pain from Tommy Fury loss

Paul opened up about his thoughts on his loss in a heartfelt tweet on February 28, saying he was “emotionally hurt” by losing to Fury in spite of the money he made.

“The business of the event was a massive success,” he wrote. “Doesn’t mean I’m not emotionally hurt by the loss. But I am not going to sit here and sulk. I am going to use that hurt to fuel my path forward to never feel this way again.”

It’s clear that Paul hopes to set the score straight when he finally faces off with Fury again… although when that will be remains anyone’s guess.

It’s well-known that British YouTube star KSI wants a piece of Jake Paul sooner rather than later, with KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, explaining that their bout likely won’t draw attention if Paul loses to Fury once again.

Initially penned for December 2023, KSI vs Jake Paul might just move up to the summer, making for one of the biggest influencer-boxing matches since KSI vs Logan Paul 2 back in 2019.