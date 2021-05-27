Jake Paul crashes Floyd Mayweather's Clubhouse talk with “Gotcha stage” prank - Dexerto

Ahead of the highly anticipated boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, Logan’s brother Jake has continued his beef with the boxing legend by pranking him mid-Clubhouse conference.

Jake’s feud with Mayweather started at the Logan vs Floyd press conference earlier in May, where he grabbed the 50-0 boxer’s hat off of his head and repeatedly mocked him saying “Gotcha Hat!”

The YouTube star even got the phrase tattooed on his leg that night and launched a merch line with the phrase on it, truly capitalizing on the scuffle that made international headlines.

Now, not content with leaving it there, Jake has decided to go at Floyd again, pranking him during a Clubhouse talk.

Clubhouse is an app where people can host what are essentially conferences or live chats with fans or like-minded people and it is something Mayweather has frequently utilized over recent months.

Seeing his opportunity, Jake decided to join the talk which Floyd was hosting and be given speaker status, allowing him to convey his thoughts. Obviously, with not much time before Mayweather would react, Jake had to get his message out quickly.

“Hey Floyd… Gotcha stage,” he repeated. “Hey, get off Clubhouse, my brother’s going to beat your a*s!”

Is Jake Paul's banter getting better or worse when it comes to winding up Floyd Mayweather? pic.twitter.com/xgZe16HHxr — Dexerto.com (@Dexerto) May 27, 2021

Floyd himself didn’t really give much of a reaction and clearly didn’t care for the distraction, simply saying “Okay, that’s cool” before moving Jake back to the audience and getting on with his talk.

Jake clearly found the little prank hysterical, delighted at what had happened, but many of the responses don’t seem quite so impressed, saying that he’s “acting like a child” or simply not finding it funny.

Regardless of where you stand, Jake is clearly doing everything he can to make this Logan vs Floyd fight even bigger, and it might actually be working.