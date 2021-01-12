 How to get access to Clubhouse, the new invite-only audio app - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

How to get access to Clubhouse, the new invite-only audio app

Published: 12/Jan/2021 18:28

by Alice Hearing
Clubhouse App how to get access
Clubhouse

Share

The latest app to get everyone’s attention is Clubhouse, but if you’re wondering how to actually gain access, you’re not alone: it’s invite-only.

Although it’s only been out less than a year, Clubhouse is a highly-exclusive app that everyone is talking about, and what separates it from the rest is that it’s audio-only. It’s grown from having just 1,500 users in May 2020 to garnering more than 600,000 at the end of 2020; members include Oprah, Ashton Kutcher, Drake, and Jared Leto.

It’s been described as a platform full of ‘virtual panels’ where members can listen to live audio of celebrities, creatives or professionals, and “raise your hand” to indicate that you’d like to participate.  Discussions can be about almost anything: debates, movements, pep-talks, lectures, book clubs, comedy shows… you name it. The one rule is that you cannot record anything.

But while it’s blowing up in popularity, it’s not as easy to get into as simply downloading the app and creating an account. There are two major things you need: an iPhone and an invite.

Jared Leto is on Clubhouse
Instagram: Jared Leto
Celebrities including Jared Leto are already on the app

How to get access

At the moment, the only way to be invited to Clubhouse is by a current user. But once you’re in, you will be given one invitation for yourself to give out. If you’re too impatient to wait for an invite to come your way, you can put a call out on Instagram or Twitter using the #Clubhouse hashtag in case someone is feeling generous.

Each new user is given one invite they can dole out to one lucky soul, and after some time on the app, you get another three invites. So, with this in mind, some people could have invites to spare.

However, if you don’t get an invite using this method either, don’t worry; the app is still in beta testing mode, and the website says “we are working hard to open things up soon!”

Clubhouse has said that “it’s not intended to be exclusive,” and that it is working hard to give everyone full access. Right now, the intentions behind the invite-only model are to “build community slowly” and “prepare features that will help it handle larger numbers of people.”

Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect explains what Warzone could learn from Escape from Tarkov

Published: 12/Jan/2021 16:55

by David Purcell
Dr Disrespect with warzone logo and escape from tarkov
Dr Disrespect

Share

Dr Disrespect Warzone

Dr Disrespect is never one to keep an opinion to himself on the big shooter games and the same goes for Warzone, as he’s pointed the game’s developers could learn a thing or two from Escape from Tarkov. 

EFT has been up and down in terms of popularity in the last 12 months, enjoying purple patches where streamers like xQc, Summit1g, and shroud have jumped in to boost its popularity. One of those big personalities was Doc, who played Tarkov multiple times for his audience to watch along.

His stint on it was never really consistent enough to call it his main game, whereas Warzone has been a staple of the Champions Club streams for some time.

Now though, the Two-Time has singled out one feature where the Call of Duty title just doesn’t compare.

Warzone character skydiving without a parachute
Activision
Warzone has had many major updates since Black Ops Cold War released, but audio issues remain present.

Dr Disrespect on Warzone audio issues

During his YouTube stream on January 11, the self-proclaimed best video gamer in the world lashed out at the battle royale’s audio after a defeat. He claimed that it made it sound like opponents were 100 feet away in a warehouse, before creeping up on him.

He said: “A game like Escape from Tarkov, a game that has perfect audio, blows this game’s audio out by 500% – trust me.

“Trust me, any real gamer would say the same thing. It blows this audio out by like a thousand, but the reason why is because it caters to (competitive players). You hear something at a distance, a shot, footstep, you hear it!”

The streamer proceeded to imitate the sound in Warzone, making loud beatbox-style noises with his mic.

Discussion starts at 1:12:48 in the video below. 

This isn’t the first game that Doctor Disrespect’s had a problem with, from an audio standpoint. Almost all battle royale games have come under fire at the hands of the Two-Time, who has previously mocked Fortnite, Apex Legends, and others for the same thing.

It appears that Escape from Tarkov – despite not being as popular a game as Activision’s – is one that he actually admires.

Whether or not future updates will address the issue he’s highlighted remains to be seen, but until that time it looks like he’s going to have some big frustrations on Verdansk and Rebirth Island.