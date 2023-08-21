Mike Tyson explains how Jake Paul has changed boxing for the better

From one boxer to another, Mike Tyson has shared why he thinks Jake Paul has changed boxing for the better and will only continue to do so.

Self-proclaimed ‘problem child’ turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, has surpassed expectations when it comes to fighting, as he’s faced eight opponents, only losing to one.

Though Paul is in the beginning stage of his professional boxing career, as he began in 2018 when he defeated British YouTuber Deji Olatunji, he’s gained the likes of many.

Not only has Paul had staggering pay-per-views for his fights against Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz, as his fan base continues to grow, but he also has one very important figure in his corner — Mike Tyson.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul defeated Nate Diaz in a 10-round match.

Mike Tyson says Jake Paul has done “more for boxing than some champions”

Paul is one of boxing’s most talked about athletes at the moment, as his August 5 win against Nate Diaz has opened doors to more fans and even more money for the 26-year-old boxer.

He has four knockouts and three wins by decision. When in training mode, there’s no stopping him. Put him in the ring, and there’s nothing but stamina and sweat carrying the YouTuber turned boxer.

Not only has Paul made himself a household boxing name for viewers with his determination and skill, but he has also fetched the likeness of one of boxing’s greatest athletes, Mike Tyson.

Tyson, who has a boxing record of 50 wins, 6 losses, and 2 no-contests, opened up in Paul’s Netflix documentary, Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, about his affinity and support for the new boxer, saying, “Listen, he did more for boxing than some of the champions did.”

Tyson continued to explain how Paul has changed boxing for the better, saying, “I’m a fan of people that know how to put a*ses in seats. Those are the guys I look up to.”

He then explained how Paul is going to “save” the sport, saying, “So we gotta keep this guy bright ’cause he’s gonna save boxing as long as he continues to fight. He got the light, you know what I mean? He’s touched. He got the light.”

Though Paul recently defeated Diaz, the two have proposed an MMA rematch with $10 million on the line. The fight isn’t set in stone, but if there’s one thing we know about Paul, it’s that he doesn’t back down from a battle worth winning. As for Tyson, he’s currently the host of the podcast ‘Hotboxin with Mike Tyson as well as the owner of Iron Mike Productions, a boxing promotions company.