Jake Paul claps back at Tommy Fury fight challenge for October

Jake Paul appeared to clap back at Tommy Fury after the British boxer called out the YouTuber and made an offer to be his opponent in October.

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has stepped up over the last couple of years, with the social media stars constantly biting at each other with jabs across Twitter and Instagram.

To this point, the pair have tried to organize two fights to settle their score, but they’ve both been scrapped at the last minute to problems on Tommy’s side.

After their planned fight for August was canceled, Jake is now looking to return to the ring in October, and has said he’ll fight a professional boxer who holds a winning record. Of course, Tommy wants to fill that spot.

Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul for October fight

Not long after Jake confirmed he’ll be back in the ring in October, the British boxing prospect called him out on Instagram. “I see that he’s put out he’ll be fighting in October at 185lbs, I’ve already been training, I’m ready for October,” Tommy said.

The reality TV star urged Jake to fly to the UK for the fight too, adding a caption to his video saying: “You were willing to fight to fly over to the UK to fight KSI so where’s that energy to fight me?”

In a since-deleted tweet, Jake appeared to respond to Tommy’s call out, simply posting: “Groundhog Day.”

It’s unknown as to whether or not Jake would entertain the prospect of fighting Fury, seeing as the two previous fights have been canceled so late in the day, but there is still plenty of interest surrounding their beef.

Fighting, and winning, in the UK ahead of a proposed clash with KSI would also boost interest in that fight, so it could be a win-win all around. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.