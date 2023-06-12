Tommy Fury claims Jake Paul is dodging rematch talks despite promise

Tommy Fury has claimed that Jake Paul has avoided discussions regarding their rematch following Fury’s triumph over the YouTube star earlier in 2023.

After several failed attempts of getting the two in the ring, Tommy Fury and Jake Paul finally went toe-to-toe on February 26.

It’s fair to say Tommy was Jake’s biggest challenge yet, stepping up from fighting retired MMA fighters to clashing with an 8-0 professional boxer. Meanwhile, Fury had the pressure of living up to his family name.

After two years in the making, Jake was given his first loss at the hands of Tommy — although with a rematch clause in place, it was expected that the two to go blow for blow again in the summer. However, according to Tommy has been silent in rematch discussions.

Tommy Fury claims Jake Paul is “silent” over rematch discussions

In an interview with talkSPORT, the Love Island star was asked if there has been any communication with Jake since their fight in February.

“Nope, not once,” Tommy revealed. “I think I saw a tweet the other day that he wants to run it back in a year’s time, but as far as I’m concerned we were meant to be running it back a few months later in a rematch.”

He continued: “He was in the middle of the ring saying ‘I’m here for the rematch, that’ll be my next fight, then obviously, he’s gone away, watched it, and thought ‘maybe I’m not that good yet.’ So you know I haven’t heard nothing yet, he’s silent.”

(Timestamp at 2:10)

Jake is expected to touch gloves with UFC star Nate Diaz come August 5, with the ‘The Problem Child’ swearing he’ll “be done” with boxing if he loses.

On the other hand, when asked who he wants to fight next, Tommy said he’s up for any challenge — including KSI, who he says has been “running his mouth” — and would be “easy money” if they stepped in the ring.