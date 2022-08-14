Jake Paul claims “scared” Floyd Mayweather is ducking boxing fight with him

Jake Paul is eager to fight Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather at some point, but he believes the boxing legend is “scared” to step into the ring with him.

Since swapping the world of YouTube for boxing, Jake Paul has called out some of the biggest names in the fight game to step inside the ring with him for a fight.

Despite the noticeable weight difference, ‘The Problem Child’ has gone after the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Conor McGregor, and Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather – managing to rile up ‘Money’ by stealing his hat in the build-up to his fight with Jake’s brother, Logan.

With Logan still embroiled in legal drama with Floyd as he awaits payment for that fight, Jake has gotten involved with a few taunts of his own, and he even wants to fight the undefeated boxing icon at some point.

Jake Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather

On the first episode of his Betr show – BS with Jake Paul – the YouTuber-turned-boxer was interviewing boxing star Devin Haney and took a moment to call out Floyd after Haney praised the boxing legend.

“Yeah, no, Floyd we respect you bro,” Jake said. “I took your hat but if you asked anyone in my camp, I always talk about how awesome you are and how legendary you are.

“So, we respect Floyd on this side of things and I know you’re scared to fight me in a real professional bout.”

As noted, while a fight between Jake and Floyd would generate some serious interest, it is a massive mismatch when it comes to size. Jake has been fighting at Cruiserweight and was supposed to fight at Heavyweight against Hasim Rahman Jr, which is around 50lbs heavier than Floyd’s size at Welterweight.

If Jake was to drop significant weight and get closer to Floyd’s size, the pair could engage in a catchweight fight but questions would no doubt remain.

It seems unlikely that the pair will ever square off inside the ring, but it is something to keep an eye on.