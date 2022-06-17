Logan Paul finally reveals how much Floyd Mayweather owes him from fight

Logan Paul took some brutal shots at Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast as he’s continuing his dispute with the boxing icon over a lack of pay from their fight.

It’s been over a year since Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather locked horns in their boxing exhibition, but the fallout from the fight has continued to rumble on as Logan claims he’s still owed money.

The imPaulsive hasn’t been shy in telling people that, while he was paid a fight for his part in the fight, he’s still owed a few million more from what he was slated to make. He’s even gone down the legal route to finally get the score settled.

Advertisement

While Floyd has claimed that Logan has been paid, and even asked for a rematch, the YouTube star has continued taking shots at the boxing legend – and some of them have been pretty brutal.

On June 14, Logan appeared on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast and he kicked things off by putting Floyd firmly back in the crosshairs and went on an unfiltered roast session.

“Floyd Mayweather, you punch drunk idiot. Read my lips… oh wait, you can’t!” Logan said. “Where’s my money b**ch? Floyd never paid me for our fight. Who am I, the IRS? You can’t dodge taxes like you do punches, dummy.”

Advertisement

When quizzed on how much Floyd still owes him, Logan said that the figure is just shy of $5 million, but he wouldn’t give an exact number when pushed.

Timestamp of 0:20

“Floyd, how can you call yourself the GOAT? You couldn’t even finish me, what am I, high school?” he added, before taking a swipe at the ‘soft’ punches that Floyd laid on him during their fight.

As noted, it’s been over a year since the pair traded actual jabs, but the verbal jabs haven’t stopped. As it rumbles on, and Logan is still owed money, expect it to continue.