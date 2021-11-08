Jake Paul calls out “lunatic” Zayn Malik over Gigi Hadid drama

YouTuber Jake Paul has described singer Zayn Malik as a “lunatic” following allegations that he assaulted Gigi Hadid’s mother, saying he “deserves everything coming for him.”

Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid parted ways after Malik was accused of hitting Gigi’s mother Yolanda—allegations that he firmly denied. After pleading no contest to four counts of harassment, he was sentenced to 360 days of probation.

The situation then brought up old drama between YouTuber Jake Paul and Zayn from 2020, where Jake claimed that the singer had “basically told [him] to f**k off for no reason” despite being nice to him.

Advertisement

His comments were criticized by Gigi at the time, who called her then-boyfriend a “respectful king.”

Following the recent allegations against Malik, Paul went on to reply to Gigi’s old tweet from last year, writing: “Your ‘rEsPeCtFuL KiNg’ punched your mom in the face.” This then led to a scathing Instagram callout from Zayn’s sister.

In an interview with TMZ, Jake delved further into his opinion of the former One Direction star after he was asked whether he regrets calling him out on social media.

Read More: MrBeast hits huge donation milestone with philanthropy channel

“Nah, I don’t regret that at all. The guy is a f**king lunatic,” he said. “He needs help, he needs to go to rehab and all that sh*t. And I called this since day one. Like the guy is a complete asshole. And now, of course, he punches Gigi’s mom.”

Advertisement

“That guy’s a d*ckhead. He deserves everything coming for him,” Jake added.

When asked whether Jake thinks Zayn has ‘temper problems,’ he responded: “100%. I’ve seen it first hand. He’s lucky I didn’t beat his ass when we were here in Vegas last time.”

Zayn hasn’t responded to any of Jake’s comments at the time of writing.